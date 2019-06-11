weight loss

Sleeping with a light on could lead to weight gain in women, study says

Women, beware! Sleeping with the TV going or a light on in your bedroom could make you gain some weight.

Researchers with the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences looked at women who slept with a television on or a nightlight in the room.

They found those women had a 17 percent chance of gaining 11 pounds over a five-year period. They also had a 33 percent chance of becoming obese.

The study involved analyzing data from nearly 44,000 women in the United States between the ages of 35 and 74.

The data included information on each woman's sleeping habits--such as whether or not they sleep with the television on or a small nightlight, and her body mass index, or BMI.

Scientists admit the study has limits and say more research is needed to determine if sleeping with the lights on actually causes weight gain.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealthweight lossweight
WEIGHT LOSS
Teen loses 115 pounds walking to school every day
Dad loses 92 pounds after noticing he can't keep up with kids
41-pound fat cat in NYC begins weight-loss journey
SF Rock 'n' Roll Half: Man who lost 250 pounds, 78-year-old runner inspire others
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
More TOP STORIES News