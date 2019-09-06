Health & Fitness

Study: Vegetarians have higher risk of stroke, lower risk of heart disease

There's good news if you're a vegetarian.

A new study shows vegetarians are at a lower risk of heart disease than meat eaters.

But it's not all good news. Researchers also discovered that vegetarians are at a higher risk of stroke because they don't eat meat.

But vegetarians who also eat fish, known as pescatarians, did not show any increased risk of stroke.

The report followed 48,000 people in the United Kingdom over a span of 18 years.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdietfood
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Hurricane Dorian makes landfall at North Carolina's Outer Banks
Ghost Ship Fire Verdict: Max Harris acquitted, hung jury for Derick Almena
AccuWeather Forecast: Roller coaster weekend
LIVE: WB I-80 in Emeryville reopened after deadly crash
Delivery App drivers rally for higher wages at SF headquarters
Mill Valley reverses fire prevention plan after backlash
What's next for the Ghost Ship case? Retrial scenarios and civil suit
Show More
Emotions run high as Ghost Ship trial verdicts are read
Mother of Ghost Ship fire victim upset after acquittal, mistrial
Ghost Ship fire trial defense reveals why 3 jurors were dismissed
'American Idol' auditions coming to San Jose
Ex-Marine given high bond in 'troubling' weapons case
More TOP STORIES News