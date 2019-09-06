Health & Fitness

A San Francisco breast cancer surgeon becomes a patient and then a survivor of breast cancer

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Dr. Anne Peled is a breast surgeon, mother of three, tri-athlete, and had no family history of breast cancer so she was shocked when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. Dr. Peled speaks with ABC7's Kristen Sze to discuss the importance of getting checked and treatment options if you are diagnosed.

