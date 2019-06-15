Health & Fitness

Survey finds women prefer a 'dad bod' over six-pack abs

DADS GOT IT GOING ON.

According to a new study commissioned by Planet Fitness, women prefer the 'dad bod' silhouette over a man who has rock hard abs.

Their website describes the physique as somewhere in between buff and Pillsbury Doughboy.

Seven out of ten women say an extra 20 or so pounds are attractive.

"Our survey results show the majority of people think positively about dad bods, and men who identify as having them are proud of who they are," said senior vice president of marketing at Planet Fitness, Jessica Correa.

"That's exactly how we want all of our members to feel when they come to Planet Fitness."
