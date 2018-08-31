Tea, tsukemen and training: get to know the Inner Sunset's 3 newest businesses

Yo Tambien Cantina
205 Hugo St.
Photo: dan b./Yelp
Yo Tambien Cantina is a cafe that combines traditional Venezuelan flavors and with seasonal California ingredients, resulting in a cuisine its owners call "tropical-local."
Menu items include the El Cantinero sandwich, with pistachio mortadella, provolone and baby arugula on SoMa pizzeria Montesacro's pinsa bread. Sides like house-pickled veggies and a mini ensalada, and an array of toasts and bowls, are also available.
Wash it down with drip coffee, cappuccino, green mist tea, breakfast blend tea, seasonal house kombucha and many more options.
Yelp users are excited about Yo Tambien Cantina, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 12 reviews on the site.
Yelper David H., who reviewed Yo Tambien Cantina on July 7, wrote, "This is the greatest cafe in the area! The ladies who run it are wonderful and great to chat with. I recommend getting a Jammy Sammy if you are interested in tasting the best sandwich spread of your life, and supplement it with an iced oat milk latte or kombucha on tap if you're in the mood."
Michael N. noted, "Couldn't be happier with Yo Tambien coming in. This morning Isa and her wife Kenzie made us a delicious fruit bowl, peanut butter toast and fantastic coffee. Got some banana bread to top it off!"
Yo Tambien Cantina is open from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. from Wednesday-Friday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekends. (It's closed on Monday and Tuesday.)
Ushi Taro
1382 Ninth Ave.
Photo: ushi taro/Yelp
Ushi Taro is a ramen restaurant specializing in beef broths. Visitors can expect five kinds of ramen on the menu, including the original with beef bone broth, black truffle, oyster mushroom and sea salt; the tsukemen, which comes with a separate dipping broth, nori and onsen egg; and a vegan option, with a vegan miso broth cooked with baby oyster mushrooms, celery, daikon radish and garlic.
Additionally, two rice bowls and a few starters, like okra tempura, roasted beef fillet and wagyu beef tartare, are also available.
Yelp users are generally positive about Ushi Taro, which currently holds four stars out of 35 reviews on the site.
Yelper Sierra W., who reviewed Ushi Taro on August 8, wrote, "It was super awesome! I am not a bone marrow person, but this one tastes really good. I would say this is one of the best ramens I have ever had! "
Adele T. noted, "Small but well-used interior with a good amount of counter space. We had the spicy and original ramens, and both were great. The meat was super tender and the egg was perfectly cooked. Only complaint is that some of the oyster mushrooms were a little tough/chewy."
Ushi Taro is open from 5 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on weekdays and 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. and 5 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on weekends.
Yubalance
447 Irving St.
Photo: yubalance/Yelp
YuBalance is a gym that offers high-intensity strength training. It aims to build lean muscle, reduce body fat and improve endurance using free weights, body weight movement and minimal equipment, according to its website. This is the spot's second location.
Personal trainers are available, as are an array of group classes. These include YuFit, a progression of non-stop circuits targeting specific muscle groups using a variety of body-weight movements, free weights and resistance bands; YuPower, which strengthens and tones the legs, butt and core using free weights and loop bands; and YuSweat, which combines high-intensity interval training (HIIT) and Tabata-style workouts.
YuBalance's current rating of five stars out of five reviews on Yelp indicates positive attention from users.
Yelper Janet L., who reviewed YuBalance on August 8, wrote, "Love YuBalance. I think at max, YuBalance takes 10 people per class. They know you by name and really seem to care. You also might say this looks easy because the weights aren't crazy heavy, but trust me, you'll get a good workout in."
Karen Y. noted, "Everyone was really welcoming. Once the class starts, it is non-stop, but you can do all the exercises at your own pace. Sepano went around the classroom correcting our form and providing us with feedback throughout the class. It was definitely very encouraging, and at no time did I feel judged or rushed in any way."
YuBalance is open from 6 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekends.