Coronavirus Crisis: Tesla's Elon Musk announces Silicon Valley company will donate FDA-approved ventilators to hospitals

We have extra FDA-approved ventilators. Will ship to hospitals worldwide within Tesla delivery regions. Device & shipping cost are free. Only requirement is that the vents are needed immediately for patients, not stored in a warehouse. Please me or @Tesla know.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 31, 2020
Musk said the ventilators are able to sent to anywhere that Tesla would deliver one of its electric cars. He only asked that the ventilators be used at hospitals that have an urgent influx of COVID-19 patients, so to not be kept unused in a storage warehouse.
While it's unclear exactly how many ventilators Musk offered up, he earlier tweeted that he would be sending shipments to New York hospitals.
Working on that with Medtronic. Given NY pressing needs, we’re delivering Resmed, Philips & Medtronic ventilators to NY hospitals starting tonight.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 26, 2020
Tesla recently decided to close its factory in Fremont as a precaution against the COVID-19 outbreak.
RELATED: Coronavirus Impact: Tesla puts Fremont auto assembly line in park amid COVID-19 pandemic
Since then, Governor Newsom has challenged Silicon Valley companies to switch their productions to assist local hospitals. Sunnyvale-based Bloom Energy is at the forefront of making it happen.
On Monday, Newsom said California is almost halfway to reaching its goal of acquiring 10,000 ventilators.
