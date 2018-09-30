HEALTH & FITNESS

Water park closed after surfer dies from 'brain eating amoeba'

EMBED </>More Videos

What you need to know about the rare but deadly brain eating amoeba (KTRK)

WACO, Texas --
A surf resort in Central Texas has voluntarily closed pending test results into what is commonly referred to as a "brain-eating amoeba."

The Waco Tribune-Herald reports Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is testing at BSR Cable Park's Surf Resort, which voluntarily closed on Friday. The agency is testing for Naegleria (nee-GLEHR'-yah) fowleri (FOW'-lur-eye), colloquially known as a "brain-eating amoeba."

RELATED: Brain-eating amoeba found in 2 water systems in Louisiana

It's unclear if the park remained closed Sunday morning. BSR Cable Park owner Stuart E. Parsons Jr. says it will also continue to comply with requests related to the investigation of Fabrizio Stabile's death. The 29-year-old man died in New Jersey earlier this month after falling ill with Naegleria fowleri. Parsons said Stabile had been in the wave pool.

The CDC says Naegleria fowleri is often found in warm freshwater.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthcdctestsillnessu.s. & worldcontaminated waterTexas
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
HEALTH & FITNESS
Hundreds take part in Susan G. Komen Race for The Cure in SF
Free flu vaccine available at these Santa Clara County clinics
CDC urges early flu shots; Estimated 80,000 flu deaths last year in US
Bay Area residents pack screening for powerful documentary on suicide survivors
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
California becomes 1st state to require women on corporate boards
Ford has not been contacted by FBI yet in Kavanaugh investigation: Source
Blue Angels expected in San Francisco ahead of Fleet Week
49ers lose to Chargers 29-27
58 crosses stand in Las Vegas in honor of victims killed 1 year ago
Raiders beat Browns 45-42 for first win of the season
Lafayette woman missing in Kings Canyon National Park found safe
Trump officials: White House not 'micromanaging' Kavanaugh probe
Show More
Bay Area couple protests in D.C., holds fundraiser to support rape victims
Indonesia tsunami death toll rises to more than 800
1 YEAR LATER: Las Vegas shooting survivors attend Jason Aldean concert
FROM THE ABC7 ARCHIVES: Penguins get upgrade at the Cal Academy of Sciences
Sen. Jeff Flake event moved due to security concerns
More News