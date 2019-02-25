The best health and wellness events in San Francisco this week

Bay Area March for Babies Kickoff

Interested in health-related charity work, or just want to learn more about best practices in eye care or substance abuse treatment?From a fundraising event for the March of Dimes to a consciousness workshop, there's plenty to do when it comes to holistic activities to enrich your week. Read on for a rundown.---The March of Dimes, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the health of mothers and their babies, will be hosting a fundraising event this Wednesday to support programs that provide assistance and tools to ensure healthier pregnancies.Wednesday, February 27, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.Omni San Francisco Hotel, 500 California St.FreeThe Institute on Aging will be hosting a two-hour substance-use introductory training course geared toward those in social services. The class will provide drug-related information, address stigmas associated with substance use and introduce students to available drug treatment options in the city.Wednesday, February 27, 12:30-2:30 p.m.Institute on Aging, 3575 Geary Blvd.FreeStop by the UCSF Nursing Building this Thursday for a discussion with two optometrists regarding eye care practices.Dr. Leila Shirazi of the department of pediatric ophthalmology at UCSF has cared for both amblyopia and strabismus and focuses on patients with special needs. Dr. Emily Mak has experience in comprehensive eye care and has cared for patients with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy and macular degeneration.Thursday, February 28, 12-1 p.m.UCSF Nursing Building, UCSF Parnassus Campus, N-217, 2 Koret WayFreeBiophysicist and zen master Dr. Ginny Whitelaw will be hosting an interactive exploration of consciousness this Thursday at the Make School. The workshop focuses on addressing and transcending inner fear through the exploration of the body's energy systems.Thursday, February 28, 6:30-9:30 p.m.Make School, 555 Post St.$20 (General); $25 (Last Minute)