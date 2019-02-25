HEALTH & FITNESS

The best health and wellness events in San Francisco this week

Photo: Hush Naidoo/Unsplash

By Hoodline
Interested in health-related charity work, or just want to learn more about best practices in eye care or substance abuse treatment?

From a fundraising event for the March of Dimes to a consciousness workshop, there's plenty to do when it comes to holistic activities to enrich your week. Read on for a rundown.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Bay Area March for Babies Kickoff





The March of Dimes, a nonprofit organization dedicated to the health of mothers and their babies, will be hosting a fundraising event this Wednesday to support programs that provide assistance and tools to ensure healthier pregnancies.

When: Wednesday, February 27, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Where: Omni San Francisco Hotel, 500 California St.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Introduction to Substance Use: Increasing Understanding and Dispelling Myths




The Institute on Aging will be hosting a two-hour substance-use introductory training course geared toward those in social services. The class will provide drug-related information, address stigmas associated with substance use and introduce students to available drug treatment options in the city.

When: Wednesday, February 27, 12:30-2:30 p.m.
Where: Institute on Aging, 3575 Geary Blvd.
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Introduction to Eye Care with Dr. Emily Mak and Dr. Leila Shirazi





Stop by the UCSF Nursing Building this Thursday for a discussion with two optometrists regarding eye care practices.

Dr. Leila Shirazi of the department of pediatric ophthalmology at UCSF has cared for both amblyopia and strabismus and focuses on patients with special needs. Dr. Emily Mak has experience in comprehensive eye care and has cared for patients with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy and macular degeneration.

When: Thursday, February 28, 12-1 p.m.
Where: UCSF Nursing Building, UCSF Parnassus Campus, N-217, 2 Koret Way
Price: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Embodying Conscious Leadership





Biophysicist and zen master Dr. Ginny Whitelaw will be hosting an interactive exploration of consciousness this Thursday at the Make School. The workshop focuses on addressing and transcending inner fear through the exploration of the body's energy systems.

When: Thursday, February 28, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
Where: Make School, 555 Post St.
Price: $20 (General); $25 (Last Minute)
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthHoodlineSan Francisco
HEALTH & FITNESS
Concord heart patient billed by ambulance company for waiting time
17-year-old inspires others with 145-pound weight loss
FDA warns against buying 'young blood' for treatment against aging, other diseases
Rabid bat found in Hayward mall
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Brunt of storm slams North Bay
Accuweather Forecast: Heaviest rain, fastest breezes today
President Trump arrives in Vietnam for summit with Kim Jong Un
Track the rain on Live Doppler 7
183 stuck on Amtrak train since Sunday
House to vote on terminating Trump's national emergency declaration for border wall
Drivers question legitimacy of daily panhandlers in East San Jose
EXCLUSIVE: Adachi tried to fire medical examiner heading his death investigation
Show More
Silicon Valley property may become most expensive in Bay Area
Yosemite Park officials launch investigation into death of Cupertino woman
Oakland teacher strike shows no signs of ending
Report: Weed killer found in wine and beer
Trial underway for case alleging weed killer caused Bay Area man's cancer
More News