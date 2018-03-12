HEALTH & FITNESS

The Latest: 2 fertility clinic failures 'beyond stunning'

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's the latest on the equipment failures at fertility clinics in California and Ohio. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
Here's the latest on the equipment failures at fertility clinics in California and Ohio (all times Eastern):

2:45 p.m.

A fertility expert says that the nearly simultaneous storage failures at two fertility clinics across the country from each other are "beyond stunning" but that it appears to be just a coincidence.

Dr. Kevin Doody is lab director at the Center for Assisted Reproduction in Texas and past president of the Society for Assisted Reproductive Technology. He tells The Associated Press that the failures at clinics in Ohio and California are "two black swan events happening in the same day."

But he says that so far, nobody knows of any connection between the two failures. He says it's "just a bad, bad, bad coincidence."

Doody says the industry in the long run will end up being safer because there will be investigations and other facilities will examine their own backup measures and alarm systems.

The clinics in San Francisco and the Cleveland area say equipment failures March 4 may have damaged hundreds of frozen eggs and embryos.

RELATED: San Francisco, Cleveland fertility clinics experience rare malfunction on same day

___

2 p.m.

The president of a California fertility clinic where thousands of frozen eggs and embryos may have been damaged says the problem was "immediately rectified" by a worker who refilled a low nitrogen tank.

Dr. Carl Herbert is president of Pacific Fertility Clinic in San Francisco. He tells ABC News in an interview released Monday that a senior embryologist noticed the nitrogen level in one tank was very low during a routine check March 4.

Herbert says the embryos were later transferred to a new tank. He says the clinic is sending letters to about 500 patients "that may have been involved in this tank."

He says the clinic has put in place more failsafe measures to prevent a repeat.

The failure came the same day as one at a Cleveland-area clinic where officials estimate about 2,000 frozen eggs and embryos may have been damaged by a similar storage malfunction.

RELATED: Fertility clinics respond to egg, embryo storage failures
___
7:30 a.m.

An Ohio family has filed a class action lawsuit against the hospital where officials estimate about 2,000 frozen eggs and embryos may have been damaged by a storage tank malfunction.

Amber and Elliott Ash, of Bay Village, say they had two embryos stored at University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center's suburban fertility clinic after Elliott's cancer diagnosis in 2003. The couple has a 2-year-old son conceived through in-vitro fertilization, and hoped to bring him a genetic sibling.

The couple says their embryos are now no longer viable.

The hospital issued an apology after the unexplained malfunction caused temperatures inside the storage tank to rise. UH officials say the lawsuit will not affect an ongoing independent review into the malfunction.

The Ash family is seeking an undisclosed amount in damages.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthhealth carefertilitysciencebirthfamilyu.s. & worldSan FranciscoOhio
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
SF, Cleveland fertility clinics see rare malfunction on same day
2 fertility clinics respond to egg, embryo storage failures
HEALTH & FITNESS
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Job offer rescinded after woman tested positive for cannabis, only used pot lip balm
Drake visits young heart patient in Chicago after she posts 'Kiki Challenge' video
Mosquitoes, dead birds test positive for West Nile Virus in East Bay
Safe injection sites remain hot debate in SF
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
South Bay neighbors furious after sacred Mt. Umunhum disrespected by church members
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Show More
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
More News