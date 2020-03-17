Coronavirus

Coronavirus regulations: Those already working from home now ordered to shelter in place

By
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, Calif. (KGO) -- On Monday, Santa Clara County officials reported two new deaths related to COVID-19. The victims, a man in his 80's and another in his 50's. Their deaths bring the total to four, countywide.

In a move to combat the spread of COVID-19, Santa Clara County joined six other counties, plus the City of Berkeley, in ordering people to shelter-in-place until at least April 7th.

San Jose middle school teacher, Davis Ngo shared video of his new work view. The footage showed a computer in a small corner of his bedroom.

RELATED: 6 Bay Area counties ordered to shelter-in-place, Trump urges public to avoid gatherings of more than 10

When Ngo and his co-workers were ordered to work from home on Friday, he imagined he'd lesson plan at parks and other isolated spaces over the next three weeks.

However, Monday's order to shelter-in-place has forced him to stay put.

"I shouldn't be going outside too much," Ngo said. "I need to find a place inside my house to work."

He lives in Alameda County, another impacted by the order to shelter-in-place.



According to California's Health and Safety Code, any violation of the order is considered a misdemeanor. More details on the order here.

"In this particular case, a lot of us are just really settling in to really figure out this whole ordeal," Ngo added.

He said he and his colleagues are trying to maneuver through the process one step at a time. Crafting lesson plans they can approach over the Internet, and considering activities like virtual field-trips.

"We didn't really get too much time to think about it," he said. "Right now, I think all the teachers, what they're doing- just like any regular human being- they're preparing for this shelter-in-place."

He anticipates that as time goes by, they'll refocus and consider curriculum.

RELATED: Social distancing for COVID-19 leads to empty San Jose businesses

Elsewhere, and still over FaceTime, Jose Mendoza said he's worked from home for the last three weeks.

Mendoza is a post-production coordinator at MasterClass in San Francisco, and he lives in San Jose.

His work-spaces vary around the house, and preparation takes into consideration his wife, their newborn baby and three-year-old son. All of whom are now spending their days at home.

"I actually just got back from my son's preschool," Mendoza explained. "I picked up a bunch of activity packets, which are going to keep him busy for at least three weeks."

Mendoza said his family is fortunate to have both parents at home during these uncertain times.

RELATED: Coronavirus reactions: California Grocers Association pleads with shoppers to stop overbuying

"My wife is still on maternity leave, so she's able to help out. I'm also able to help her out," he said. "But even in those three weeks, we're still trying to figure out a rhythm or routine that works."

"We are just going to keep adapting to it," he added.

Mendoza credits his executive team for getting ahead of the virus. Again, weeks in advance.

"I feel like when everyone was starting to start working from home, we were already at almost full speed," he added.

"At the end of this, you'll have been working from home for about a month and a half," ABC7 News inquired.

Mendoza answered, "Yeah! Hopefully that's it, but we'll see."

RELATED: What is it like to be tested for coronavirus? SF family tells their story

For those just beginning to work from home, Mendoza said it's helpful to keep a video chatroom activated.

"You're not even talking, you're just working, but you have people on your screen just so you can chat around," he said. "And when we have our all-hands meetings and you see 128 faces on the screen- like Brady Bunch style- it's kind of nice to see that your co-workers are there."

For Milpitas resident, Jared Oliva, he, his fiancé and their roommate are all working from home.

He explained they're happy to shelter-in-place for the safety of their older relatives.

"I had a family birthday on Sunday, and I uninvited my grandma because of COVID, and she was totally fine," he said. "She said I love you on Facebook and that's good enough for me right now."

RELATED: Get resources and information about COVID-19

Oliva works for Forrester Research in San Francisco. He usually takes BART every day, but was ordered to work from home on Friday.

He and his fiancé stocked two refrigerators in preparation.

Oliva described Monday's morning meeting with his team.

"We all looked like the Brady Bunch, and we were all having coffee together," he said. "And we were kind of just talking about our weekends, what our plans are business-wise, and some of our goals for the week."

He described, "Kind of like a normal stand-up meeting, but all digital and all on a screen."

Unfortunately, COVID-19 development has caused a few disruptions. Including forcing Oliva and his fiancé to renege on other commitments over concern.

"Wedding planning," he said. "2020? You better forget it. We are pushing it out to 2021 at the earliest. Just no way."

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssanta clara countycoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus panic buying: Toilet paper, meat hard becoming to find at Bay Area stores
City leaders explain what shelter in place means for SF public transportation
Bay Area residents react to self-isolation recommendation
California Grocers Association pleads with shoppers to stop overbuying
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus Updates Live: Bay Area counties to shelter-in-place
Coronavirus: Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
Coronavirus: Newsom calls for protections against evictions, foreclosures
California Grocers Association pleads with shoppers to stop overbuying
City leaders explain what shelter in place means for SF public transportation
SF family shares what's it like to be tested for coronavirus
US tells older people to stay home, all ages to avoid crowds
Show More
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
At least 6 Bay Area counties ordered to shelter-in-place
Small acts of caring bring hope to Bay Area in wake of coronavirus outbreak
Coronavirus panic buying: Toilet paper, meat hard becoming to find at Bay Area stores
Fight breaks out at SF Safeway amid shortage fears due to COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News