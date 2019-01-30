Tomorrow: Local hair-color company Madison Reed debuts Hayes Valley 'Color Bar'

Tomorrow, online hair color company Madison Reed will debut its newest "Color Bar" salon at 620 Laguna St. (at Hayes).
Madison Reed, which is headquartered in the Mission and also has salons in Corte Madera, Walnut Creek and New York, plans to open 40 more Color Bars nationwide by the end of 2020. But with fewer than 11 locations currently open worldwide, the brand is not yet considered formula retail, which is typically barred from Hayes Valley.
Though Madison Reed sells most of its hair dye online for at-home use, it's recently been expanding into offering salon treatments at dedicated sites. According to the company, all of its hair dye formulas are cruelty-free and made with keratin, argan oil and ginseng root extract, that are free of ammonia, PPD, resorcinol, parabens, phthalates and gluten.
At the new Color Bar, staff will apply a temporary color gloss for $40, add permanent color to roots for $70, or do both for $100. Visitors can blow-dry their own hair at the end of the dye job, or throw in a professional blowout for $35. All the dyes used at the salon can be purchased for at-home use.
According to a company spokesperson, Madison Reed chose Hayes Valley as a location because of its high foot traffic.
Its 2,600-square-foot space in the new Laguna Hayes building (580 Hayes St.) is centered around a white marble bar with 15 chairs. Shades of black, white, grey and purple can be found throughout the space.
For its first month in business, Madison Reed will donate 5 percent of the proceeds from the new Color Bar to Dress For Success San Francisco, a nonprofit that equips women with workwear, guidance and training for job interviews.
On Saturday, the salon will host a community open house from 1-4 p.m. with sweets, drinks, raffles and color consultations.
Starting tomorrow, Madison Reed in Hayes Valley will be open Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The hair salon is closed Monday and Tuesday.
Appointments are available online or by calling (415) 880-5505.
