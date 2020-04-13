Coronavirus

Trump addresses death of Stanley Chera, friend who died of coronavirus

WASHINGTON -- A friend and donor to President Donald Trump who the president had said was in a coma and seriously ill after becoming infected with the coronavirus died over the weekend.

Stanley I. Chera's death Saturday was reported by The Real Deal, which covers the New York real estate industry. The publication cited unidentified sources who have worked with Crown Acquisitions, the firm Chera founded and ran. Chera was in his late 70s.

Sources familiar with the matter confirmed Chera's death and relationship to Trump to ABC News on Sunday.

Asked about Chera's death during the White House coronavirus task force briefing Monday, Trump said Chera had been a friend of his for a long time and remembered him as "very charitable, a great philanthropist, really a very successful person in the real estate business."

Trump had spoken at recent White House briefings about a friend who had fallen ill with the virus, which has killed more than 20,600 Americans as of midday Sunday, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Trump first spoke about his friend on March 29 as he described the "viciousness" of the disease.

"I had a friend who went to a hospital the other day. He's a little older, and he's heavy, but he's (a) tough person," Trump said. "And he went to the hospital, and a day later, he's in a coma ... he's not doing well."

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. But it can cause more severe illness in some people, especially older adults and people with existing health conditions. The vast majority of people recover.

Trump has been tested at least twice for the virus, with negative results each time, the White House said.



The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirusreal estate developmentu.s. & worldpresident donald trumpreal estate
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Disney on Bway concert stream will benefit artists impacted by COVID-19
LA County confirms 25 additional deaths, 239 new COVID-19 cases
Bay Area farmers pre-pack produce for easy, safe shopping during pandemic
Behind-the-scenes look at Frida Kahlo exhibit in SF
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cancer survivor calls COVID-19 worst experience of her life
WATCH TOMORROW: Newsom to announce plan to reopen state amid COVID-19 crisis
Trump says he'll decide on easing COVID-19 guidelines, not governors
7-year-old runs backyard 'marathon' to fundraise for hospitals
SF mayor urges public to not celebrate 4/20 at Golden Gate Park
SJ's Regional Medical Center responds to union accusations while battling of COVID-19
Santa Rosa man's mannequins send social distancing message
Show More
Video shows more than 150 at illegal SF nightclub amid COVID-19 crisis
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
NY man loses brother, mother to coronavirus with 24 hours
Coronavirus: Newsom shares vision for reopening California
Report: COVID-19 may have been spreading in Bay Area since December
More TOP STORIES News