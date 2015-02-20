Teen makes mom stop car to help elderly man shovel

RICHMOND-PETERSBURG, VA -- A Virginia teen came to the rescue of an elderly man by doing the unexpected.
Tommy Adams, 18, made his mom stop their car when he saw an elderly man on the side of the road attempting to clear a snow packed driveway. Tommy grabbed a shovel, his mom grabbed a camera, and their story of random kindness went viral.
Clarence Coleman, 76, who uses a walker, was making slow progress shoveling until Tommy stopped to help. He told WTVR, "They're good people. They're good people. The lord will bless them. They'll have good luck for as long as they live. Yup, they'll have good luck."
Tommy's mother Teresa Adams said, "I felt proud, because I've always tried to instill in Tommy, you know, you do a good deed, a good deed will come back to you."
"I'm different," Tommy said. "I play sports, I like to help people, I study my books in school. Just trying to live life the right way."
Tommy said he always likes to look out for the elderly because one day he may need help, too.
