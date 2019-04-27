Health & Fitness

UCSF scientists create decoder to translate brain signals to speech

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An incredible tool has been developed at UC San Francisco. Scientists have created a computer decoder that can translate brain signals into natural-sounding speech.

That means people who have diseases like Parkinson's or Multiple Sclerosis, or have suffered a stroke, or have a traumatic brain injury could someday regain their voice.

The treatment involves a panel of electrodes on the surface of the brain that would record signals associated with speech.

The decoder would then translate the signals into a computerized vocal track that sounds like a natural voice.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscoucsfalsstroke carestrokemedical researchucsfmultiple sclerosisresearchscience
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News