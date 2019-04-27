UCSF scientists create decoder to translate brain signals to speech

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- An incredible tool has been developed at UC San Francisco. Scientists have created a computer decoder that can translate brain signals into natural-sounding speech.That means people who have diseases like Parkinson's or Multiple Sclerosis, or have suffered a stroke, or have a traumatic brain injury could someday regain their voice.The treatment involves a panel of electrodes on the surface of the brain that would record signals associated with speech.The decoder would then translate the signals into a computerized vocal track that sounds like a natural voice.