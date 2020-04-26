Coronavirus study: UCSF testing plasma transfusions on COVID-19 patients

Dr. Ashok Nambiar directs the blood banks and oversaw the procedure. Dr. Peter Chin-Hong is the doctor in charge of the study that is looking at how effective convalescent plasma is for critically sick patients with COVID-19.
Dr. Chin-Hong said it has taken a lot of teamwork, and they've had to go through a lot of steps to get this system in place.
"A big symbolic moment, because even though we're not sure yet if this will be independently beneficial, given our experience with convalescent plasma and other infectious diseases, there's a lot of biologic possibilities that it might work -- we just don't know for sure with COVID-19," Chin-Hong said.
RELATED: Free COVID-19 testing available for San Francisco's Mission District residents
Dr. Chin-Hong said antibodies are like a virus stun gun.
"We know they've been successful in fighting their own infection, we can harvest those antibodies as easy as giving blood and then transfuse it into a patient who may not have had those antibodies developed yet," Chin-Hong said. "The role of the antibody is like a virus stun gun. You point it at the virus and it kind of stops in its tracks. So there's two parts, there's a virus and it's making kid viruses, and then there's the organ damage. So we hope by stunning the virus at least it's not making more so the organs can heal over time."
Plasma treatments are nothing new. "We've been using convalescent plasma since polio if you can believe it or not. We've used it in SARS, MERS. Even people in the audience may remember we used it in Hepatitis A," Chin-Hong said.
RELATED: COVID-19 may have been spreading in Bay Area since late 2019, according to report
Now, doctors at UCSF are asking adults that have recovered from COVID-19 to donate plasma and blood.
"We need to illicit donors from the community to come out and really enrich the system, with product so that so we can have more options of all blood types to get some of this," Chin-Hong said.
Those who have had COVID-19 and have had no symptoms for the past 28 days can donate.
RELATED: 'Verge of serious shortage': Bay Area blood centers feeling impact of coronavirus outbreak
Dr. Chin-Hong said can go into any blood bank, just be ready to show some documentation that you did test positive for the virus. Blood banks will check to see if there are any antibodies. If there are none, they can still use the blood donated so it will not be a lost visit.
UCSF doctors are still studying how effective this will be for COVID-19 patients.
"It's here for a while until we have the vaccine in 12 to18 months so it really is imperative upon us to find therapies so that we can use for sick patients when they need them," Chin-Hong said.
They and other hospitals around the country are doing similar studies.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Live updates about coronavirus outbreak in US, around the world
- Coronavirus data: See how the curve of COVID-19 cases is bending in each Bay Area county
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic
- Stimulus calculator: How much money should you expect from coronavirus relief bill
- WATCH: ABC7's interactive town hall 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
- What Bay Area tenants need to know about rent payments, eviction amid COVID-19 outbreak
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area/
- Coronavirus and the new normal of living in the San Francisco-Bay Area -- COVID-19 Diaries
- Happy hour goes virtual as people try to be sociable while social distancing during COVID-19 crisis
- Coronavirus Outbreak: Here's why you should practice 'social distancing'
- DRONEVIEW7: What the Bay Area looks like during the coronavirus shelter-in-place
- ABC7's drive around San Francisco shows empty streets, businesses shuttered
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19