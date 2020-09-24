Coronavirus

United to launch COVID-19 testing program for SFO passengers traveling to Hawaii

By
SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (KGO) -- United Airlines is set to become the first carrier in the U.S. to launch a COVID-19 testing program for travelers.

The hope is to make it easier to manage requirements for entering popular destinations around the globe. They already have the test center set up at the San Francisco International Airport terminal and have been running it on a trial basis. The test is optional for passengers and they will officially start using it on October 15 on people headed from San Francisco International Airport to Hawaii.

The test can be taken the day of your flight and the results should be available in 15 minutes. If a traveler tests negative, they will not be required to quarantine for two weeks in Hawaii.

Hawaii right now requires travelers to quarantine for two weeks after arriving in Hawaii. The governor plans to lift that requirement October 15 if the traveler has a negative COVID-19 test.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan francisco international airporthawaiihealthunited airlinescoronavirus californiacoronavirusu.s. & worldcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
870,000 sought US jobless aid as layoffs persist
Doctors concerned about lack of cancer screenings during COVID-19
Teachers demand improved safety before entering hybrid learning
$1M donation to give East Palo residents rental assistance
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
VIDEO: Breonna Taylor rallies throughout Bay Area
Dismay over Breonna Taylor spills into America's streets
Teachers demand improved safety before entering hybrid learning
Doctors concerned about lack of cancer screenings during COVID-19
CA wildfire smoke caused 1K additional deaths, researchers say
9 counties change colors on CA reopening map
2 Louisville officers shot amid Breonna Taylor protests
Show More
Cal-OSHA fines Santa Rosa police for COVID-19 violations
Warriors' Steve Kerr reacts to Breonna Taylor decision: VIDEO
SF nonprofit teaches students life lessons through surfing
EDD's fight against fraud cuts off legitimate claims
$1M donation to give East Palo residents rental assistance
More TOP STORIES News