United to launch COVID-19 testing program for SFO passengers traveling to Hawaii

The hope is to make it easier to manage requirements for entering popular destinations around the globe. They already have the test center set up at the San Francisco International Airport terminal and have been running it on a trial basis. The test is optional for passengers and they will officially start using it on October 15 on people headed from San Francisco International Airport to Hawaii.
The test can be taken the day of your flight and the results should be available in 15 minutes. If a traveler tests negative, they will not be required to quarantine for two weeks in Hawaii.
Hawaii right now requires travelers to quarantine for two weeks after arriving in Hawaii. The governor plans to lift that requirement October 15 if the traveler has a negative COVID-19 test.
If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.
