Health & Fitness

US announces 15th coronavirus case, this one in Texas evacuee

This Feb. 2, 2020, file photo provided by the Department of Defense shows empty lodging facilities at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas.

TEXAS -- U.S. officials on Thursday announced the country's 15th confirmed case of the new coronavirus - an evacuee from China who had been under quarantine in Texas.

The patient, who had been flown to Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio last week, is now in isolation at a hospital and was reported in stable condition. The infection was confirmed through a Wednesday night lab test.

Two earlier U.S. cases were found among evacuees flown to Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in Southern California.

Hundreds of people, including U.S. State Department employees and their families, were brought to military bases in Texas, California and Nebraska aboard chartered flights from Wuhan, a city of 11 million that is at the center of the outbreak.

Tens of thousands of cases of the illness, known as COVID-19, have been reported globally, the vast majority of them in China.

The virus can cause fever, coughing, wheezing and pneumonia. Health officials think it spreads mainly from droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how the flu spreads.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesstexascoronavirusu.s. & worldchina
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Richmond school to be named after Michelle Obama
Chaotic scene in SF's Mission District after car slams into pedestrians
City council votes to end 49ers' management of Levi's Stadium, report says
AccuWeather forecast: Morning fog, cooling trend continues
Here's how unaffiliated CA voters could influence outcome of primary
'Bring Faye home': Push to find missing SC girl intensifies
Man dies in horrific high-speed crash in Vallejo
Show More
6.9 quake hits off northern Japan; no tsunami danger
WATCH IN 60: Richmond school renamed, Levi's jeans exhibit, John Legend's V-Day plans
Trump, Bloomberg exchange mean tweets
2020 hopefuls eye Super Tuesday even as 2 other states loom
Bikram yoga founder in hot water as empire crumbles
More TOP STORIES News