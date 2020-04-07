Coronavirus

Coronavirus: US company poised to start COVID-19 vaccine safety test

The Food and Drug Administration has given approval to a second U.S. company to begin a small safety test of a vaccine against the new coronavirus.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals says it has FDA permission for the study in 40 healthy volunteers in Philadelphia and Kansas City, Missouri.

It's the first step to see if the vaccine is safe enough for a larger-scale test.

Even if the research goes well, it's expected to take more than a year before any vaccine is widely available.

Last month, another vaccine candidate became the first to begin safety studies in people in Seattle.

Meanwhile, more than 160 current and former global leaders and other VIPs are urging the world's 20 major industrialized nations to approve $8 billion in emergency global health funding to hasten the search for a vaccine, cure and treatment for COVID-19 and prevent a second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

In an open letter to governments of the Group of 20 nations released Monday night, the leaders, ministers, top executives and scientists also called for $35 billion to support countries with weaker health systems and especially vulnerable populations, and at least $150 billion for developing countries to fight the medical and economic crisis.

They also urged the international community to waive this year's debt repayments from poorer countries, including $44 billion due from Africa.

While the communique from the G20 leaders' summit on March 26 recognized the gravity and urgency of the health and economic crisis sparked by the pandemic, the letter said "we now require urgent specific measures that can be agreed on with speed and at scale."

The group called for a global pledging conference, coordinated by a G20 task force, to commit resources to meet the emergency needs to tackle COVID-19.

The 165 signatories included former U.N. secretary-general Ban Ki-moon, 92 former presidents and prime ministers, the current prime ministers of Ethiopia and Bangladesh, Sierra Leone's president, philanthropist George Soros, former Irish president Mary Robinson who chairs The Elders, and Graca Machel, the group's deputy chair.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinesoutbreakcoronaviruspandemicu.s. & worldresearchstudyviruscovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Wisconsin voting underway despite coronavirus
LIVE: Santa Clara County officials provide update on COVID-19
More than 5,400 deaths in NY, but hospitalizations down
Bay Area company slammed for false claims about at-home COVID-19 tests
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Santa Clara County officials provide update on COVID-19
Bay Area sailing crew returns to pandemic after months at sea
I-Team digs into records of Orinda nursing home, scene of COVID-19 outbreak
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
'GMA,' Feeding America to hold Day of Hope about food insecurity
UC Berkeley historian compares COVID-19 to polio epidemic of the 1950s
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Show More
Wisconsin voting underway despite coronavirus
Here's when the MLB could be eyeing a return amid pandemic
LA County residents urged to skip grocery shopping this week
Coronavirus crisis: Renters searching for relief in Mountain View
White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham steps down
More TOP STORIES News