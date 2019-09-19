vaping

US vaping illness count tops 500, but cause still unknown

By Mike Stobbe
U.S. health officials say 530 people have now been diagnosed with vaping-related breathing illnesses, but the cause remains unknown.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday said confirmed and probable cases have been reported in 38 states and one U.S. territory. The total number of illnesses is up from 380 a week ago.

Seven deaths have been reported.

All patients had used an electronic cigarette or other vaping device. Doctors say the illnesses resemble an inhalation injury, with the lungs apparently reacting to a caustic substance. So far, no single vaping product or ingredient has been linked to the illnesses.

Two-thirds of the cases involved 18- to 34-year-olds. Most are men.

Some of the first cases appeared in April. CDC hasn't said when most people got sick.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscdcvapingillnessu.s. & world
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
What we know about vaping illness outbreak, deaths
VAPING
New York state approves ban on flavored vaping products
What we know about vaping illness outbreak, deaths
Vaping, e-cig industry has fought proposed flavor bans in the past
Trump Administration to propose ban on flavorings used in e-cigarettes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Widow grieves for husband killed in crash with Tesla in SF
Watch 'Hamilton' take over ABC7 'Midday Live' today
Singer Josh Turner's road crew involved in deadly bus crash near Shandon
WATCH IN 60: CA emissions fight, SFO runway to reopen, no more face filters
WATCH LIVE: Flash flood emergency in SE Texas
EXCLUSIVE: Good Samaritan pulls toddler to safety from burning SUV
SFO runway repairs to be completed tonight
Show More
AccuWeather Forecast: Dry and seasonal today, summer heat soon
'Hamilton' music director teaches you how to beatbox
DEA launches probe into Tyler Skaggs' death
Calif. vows to fight to keep higher emission standards
Bottle deposits go unclaimed as recycling centers close
More TOP STORIES News