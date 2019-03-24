Health & Fitness

Valero Refinery in Benicia performing controlled shutdown after emissions incident, air advisory issued

The city of Benicia on Sunday morning issued an advisory for residents with respiratory issues to stay inside due to an incident involving emissions from the Valero Benicia Refinery.

The city was also advised that the refinery will be performing a controlled shutdown of the entire facility. City officials say the shutdown is being conducted to improve conditions and minimize risk from earlier issues.

The shutdown is expected to last multiple days and will cause visible flaring.



Earlier Sunday morning officials said the concentration of particulates from the refinery had become higher over the past 24 hours.

The emissions contain coke, a byproduct of the refining process that is composed primarily of carbon particles, according to the city.

So far, testing shows no heavy metals at harmful levels in the emissions, but the smoke may cause discomfort and can worsen respiratory conditions such as asthma, city officials said.



Those with respiratory issues should go inside, close all doors and windows, and fireplace dampers, according to the city advisory. Cracks around doors and windows can be sealed with tape or damp towels.

Healthy individuals should limit outdoor activity, the city said.

On Saturday, fire officials said they were monitoring the Valero

Refinery flue gas scrubber and were coordinating Solano County Environmental Health and Bay Area Air Quality Management District.
