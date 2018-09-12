BEAUTY

'Vampire facial' may have caused infection at New Mexico spa

A "vampire facial" in which a patient's blood is drawn and then re-applied to their own face could be responsible for infections at a New Mexico spa.

By ABC7.com staff
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. --
Customers at an Albuquerque spa are being urged to get tested for HIV, after getting "vampire facials."

You might have heard of the procedure -- Kim Kardashian has Instagrammed about it.

It's a non-surgical procedure in which a patient's blood is drawn then treated and partly re-applied to the face.

Health inspectors say procedures at this particular New Mexico spa could lead to the spread of not only only HIV, but also Hepatitis B and C.

At least one customer is believed to have developed an infection that could be linked to a procedure performed at the spa.
