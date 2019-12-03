Health & Fitness

Military veteran gets first heart transplant of its kind at Duke Hospital

DURHAM, N.C. -- Doctors performed the first DCD heart transplant in the United States over the weekend at Duke University Hospital.

DCD stands for "Donation after Circulatory Death" and it occurs after the heart has stopped beating and the person has been declared dead. On Sunday, a heart transplant team at the hospital became the first in the U.S. to transplant an adult heart into a recipient when a military veteran received a new heart.

The veteran received his heart through the Mission Act and is recovering well.

According to DukeHealth.org, Duke is one of five centers in the U.S. that has been approved to perform DCD heart transplants. Usually, heart donations have depended on a person being declared brain dead.

Doctors believe the procedure can possibly expand the donor pool by up to 30 percent.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessdurhamdurham countyhealth
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Break in rain gives Bay Area residents time to prepare for next storm
SJ woman goes on search of her life after ultra rare blue macaw goes missing
Logs placed along Oakland streets raise concerns
New possible 'bomb cyclone' to bring rain, wind to Bay Area
Beloved Livermore Christmas light display derailed by fallen tree
Several inches of rain drench North Bay with more on the way
Fremont residents want stop sign, traffic light at intersection after deadly hit-and-run
Show More
Providing 'hope' for the homeless in San Jose
Popular Mexican game turns shopping in SF Mission district a neighborhood-wide game
Amazon fulfillment center busy on Cyber Monday
Posh Christmas tree in Spain worth millions
Stormy weather causing travel troubles at SFO, across the country
More TOP STORIES News