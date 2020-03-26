Coronavirus

VIDEO: Ride along on empty BART train as it heads to San Francisco amid coronavirus pandemic

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- With all of California in a shelter-in-place order, public transit ridership has been way down.

In fact, there has actually been BART trains and Muni buses seen with only a driver on board.

We went to see what exactly does the silence look and sound like.

RELATED: DRONEVIEW7: Video of empty San Francisco streets after coronavirus shelter-in-place order

ABC7 News South Bay Community Journalist Dustin Dorsey boarded BART at the Millbrae Station and took about an hour round-trip into the city and back.

This is what he saw:



From the very first stop, I knew that I wasn't going to see a lot of people.

In Millbrae, the southern-most stop on the west side of the Bay, there was not a single other passenger boarding with me just before noon.

I boarded the empty train and took it to San Bruno.

From there I got off to see the station once again without anyone else around.

It wasn't until I got back on the next train when I saw my first fellow passenger in the car next to mine.

The car I was on was still empty.

RELATED: Coronavirus Impact: Half Moon Bay residents welcome temporary closure of parking lots to state parks, beaches

This trend continued throughout my ride.

In total, I may have seen 15 total passengers as I hopped in and out of trains.

Most of these people were going to the San Francisco International Airport and many had masks.

This was not a commute time nor some of the busier stations, but you still expect to see someone around.

It was eerie.

It's also the new reality.

As journalists, we use words to tell our stories.

But right now, the images are the strongest form of story-telling.

We may never see these images of emptiness again and for the sake of health and safety, we hope we never will.
Go here for the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscodaly citymillbraesan brunosocial distancingcommunity journalistcdcillnesscoronavirus californiapublic transportationcoronavirusshelter in placeabc7 originalsbart
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Coronavirus: Temporary state park, beach lot closure welcomed by Half Moon Bay residents
DRONEVIEW7: Coronavirus shelter-in-place order turns San Francisco into ghost town
CORONAVIRUS
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Cautionary tale: Second wave of coronavirus cases hits Hong Kong
Coronavirus: Santa Rita Jail nurse tests presumptive positive for virus
WATCH LIVE: ABC7 coverage of COVID-19 in Bay Area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: ABC7 coverage of COVID-19 in Bay Area
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: WATCH LIVE
Coronavirus: Santa Rita Jail nurse tests presumptive positive for virus
US unemployment claims reach record 3.28M this week
Coronavirus: Stephen Curry hosts COVID-19 Q&A with Dr. Fauci
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Crocs donating shoes to healthcare workers
Show More
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Coronavirus symptoms, tips, prevention
VTA employee tests positive for COVID-19, suspends light rail service indefinitely
100 die in New York state in one day
Senate passes coronavirus rescue package on unanimous vote
More TOP STORIES News