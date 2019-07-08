Washington Hospital cures chronic wounds with the latest healing technology

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- Chronic wounds are defined as wounds that have been present for over 6 weeks due to an underlying disease or comorbidities.Three common wounds include diabetic ulcers, pressure ulcers, and venous ulcers, which account for about 83% of all chronic wounds.In fact, across the United States, about 2% of the population suffers from chronic wounds, which accounts for almost 6 million cases.If you or a loved one is currently suffering from debilitating sores or ulcers, you don't have to live in pain.Washington Hospital's wound clinic features a multidisciplinary approach to healing, which combines the unique perspective of numerous specialists for comprehensive care.With innovative healing technology, including Hyperbaric Oxygen Treatment and Wound VAC Treatment, the doctors at Washington Hospital make it their mission to completely cure your injury for a pain-free lifestyle.Address:Washington Center for Wound Healing and Hyperbaric Medicine39141 Civic Center Drive, Suite 106Fremont, CA 94538(510) 248-1520Hours:Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.