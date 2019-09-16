bay area life

Washington Hospital offers innovative birthing technology for new mothers

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- With innovative birthing technology, comfortable delivery rooms, and lactation support, the staff at the Washington Hospital birthing center make it their mission to care for new mothers before, during, and after giving birth.

"Baby-Friendly" is a procedure designation awarded to hospitals that have conducted training and carried out work to support early and continued breastfeeding. Recognized as a Baby-Friendly facility, Washington Hospital places emphasis on skin-to-skin contact between mother and baby.

Skin-to-skin care is when you keep your baby against your bare skin with a blanket covering your baby's back. This helps mothers establish milk supply for proper breastfeeding. All Washington Hospital physicians and nursing staff have been trained by lactation consultants in order to provide the best breastfeeding support, so mothers can develop a healthy bond with their babies.

For more information on the Washington Hospital Birthing Center, click here.

Address:
(Located on the second floor of the main hospital)

2000 Mowry Ave.
Fremont, CA 94538
(510) 818-7424
