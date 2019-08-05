An inside look at the cutting-edge rehabilitation services at Washington Hospital

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- The Washington Outpatient Rehabilitation Center (WORC) provides outpatient orthopedic physical therapy and outpatient occupational therapy. Orthopedic physical therapy involves treating a variety of orthopedic conditions, including sprains, muscle tears, joint stiffness, ACL reconstruction and more.Occupational therapy helps patients reclaim functional mobility in order to perform day-to-day tasks.The WORC's highly trained staff of physical and occupational therapists and assistants provides personalized therapeutic treatment to help patients return to their prior level of functioning. Washington Hospital focuses on treating the patient as a whole by offering complete care for an individual's multifaceted needs.The WORC's exercise area includes a recumbent and upright bicycle, an upper body exerciser, therapeutic exercise balls, and more. The facility includes a variety of stretching, strengthening and stabilization equipment for the upper extremities, lower extremities, and core regions of the body.Go here foron the rehabilitation services at Washington Hospital.Address:39141 Civic Center Drive, Suite 120Fremont, CA 94538