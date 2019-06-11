bay area life

Learn all about Washington Hospital's Lung Health Pediatric Program

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- Washington Hospital is staffed with talented, board-certified pediatricians who have completed a three-year residency in pediatrics. With expert care rooted in Washington Hospital's patient-first philosophy, parents can be rest assured that their children will receive the help they need. Watch to learn more on how the hospital provides support and treatment toward proper lung health in pediatric patients.

Go here for more information.

Address:
2000 Mowry Ave

Fremont, CA 94538
