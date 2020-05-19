Coronavirus California

Watch coronavirus updates live: Daily briefings from Gov. Newsom, Bay Area officials

SAN FRANCSICO (KGO) -- ABC7 News is bringing you coverage of live events from public officials updating residents on the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the live events above at their scheduled times

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here.

THURSDAY LIVE SCHEDULE


4:30 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 News
10 a.m.: State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond gives update on reopening schools
11 a.m.: San Jose Police Chief Eddie Garcia gives update on the future of enforcing face mask requirements (CANCELED)
11 a.m.: ABC7 News
3 p.m.: ABC7's interactive newscast covering COVID-19 pandemic
4 p.m.: 'Your Mental Health: A Bay Area Conversation,' virtual town hall addressing COVID-19 impact on mental health
4 p.m.-5:30 p.m.: ABC7 News
6 p.m.: ABC7 News
11 p.m.: ABC7 News
* Gov. Newsom does not have a daily briefing today

WEEKEND LIVE SCHEDULE:


5 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 News
9 a.m.: ABC7 News
5 p.m.: ABC7 News
6 p.m.: ABC7 News
11 p.m.: ABC7 News

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.


