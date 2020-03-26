Coronavirus California

Coronavirus News Live now: ABC7 coverage of COVID-19 pandemic in Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The novel coronavirus pandemic is having a major impact across the world but also in cities across the Bay Area. Join anchor Kristen Sze for ABC7's new interactive newscast weekdays at 3 p.m. with live updates about COVID-19.

LIVE UPDATES: Here's the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Bay Area, US

Today, we will have on a UCSF infectious diseases expert and a dating coach to talk dating in the coronavirus age. So send in your questions to Kristen on Facebook now and we may ask them on air.

Check back here to stream the show Monday-Friday at 3 p.m. and to join the conversation on Facebook live.

Wednesday, March 25


Tuesday, March 24


Monday, March 23


