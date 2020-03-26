Coronavirus News Live now: ABC7 coverage of COVID-19 pandemic in Bay Area

LIVE UPDATES: Here's the latest on the COVID-19 pandemic in the Bay Area, US
Today, we will have on a UCSF infectious diseases expert and a dating coach to talk dating in the coronavirus age. So send in your questions to Kristen on Facebook now and we may ask them on air.
Check back here to stream the show Monday-Friday at 3 p.m. and to join the conversation on Facebook live.
WATCH PREVIOUS ABC7 UPDATES ON FACEBOOK HERE:
Wednesday, March 25
Tuesday, March 24
Monday, March 23
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Everything you need to know about the Bay Area's shelter-in-place order
- Bay Area cancelations, closures related to COVID-19
- Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak in the US
- List of stores, companies closing due to coronavirus pandemic
- Canceled late fees, free services available amid COVID-19 crisis
- Here's how you can help during COVID-19 pandemic
- Coronavirus in CA: Get resources and information about COVID-19
- Bay Area school closures related to coronavirus pandemic
- How to maintain learning during school closures
- How coronavirus compares with the flu
- No masks but here are 100+ products that may help protect you against novel coronavirus germs
- Busting COVID-19 coronavirus myths: Facts from the Centers for Disease Control
- Here's a look at some of history's worst pandemics that have killed millions
- Asian community fighting racism, xenophobia, bigotry as world fights COVID-19