WATCH LIVE: Gov. Gavni Newsom announces relief for student loan borrowers, Californians with debt

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom is addressing the public Thursday at noon with his daily update on novel coronavirus in California.We'll be streaming the press conference live here, on Facebook and YouTube The governor's remarks have become must-watch events for those who are closely tracking the COVID-19 pandemic and the state's response. Nearly every day, Newsom has announced a new initiative to help fight the virus' spread, support those affected or move toward reopening the economy.On Wednesday, the governor addressed the pressure he's feeling to reopen broad sectors of the state."You'll be left wanting if you woke up to this discussion and (thought) we're going to hear that we're reopening large sectors of our society. We are not prepared to do that today," said Newsom.The governor instead announced a modest step toward normalcy: starting to schedule essential surgeries once again. The change is being done in coordination with Washington and Oregon and is effective immediately, he said.He also announced new COVID-19 testing sites and a massive statewide contact tracing initiative, both of which Newsom says are essential before lifting restrictions. (Read the details here .)