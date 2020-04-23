Coronavirus California

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Gavni Newsom announces relief for student loan borrowers, Californians with debt

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom is addressing the public Thursday at noon with his daily update on novel coronavirus in California.

We'll be streaming the press conference live here, on Facebook and YouTube.

The governor's remarks have become must-watch events for those who are closely tracking the COVID-19 pandemic and the state's response. Nearly every day, Newsom has announced a new initiative to help fight the virus' spread, support those affected or move toward reopening the economy.

RELATED: Gov. Newsom announces steps toward reopening, declines to give specific date

On Wednesday, the governor addressed the pressure he's feeling to reopen broad sectors of the state.

"You'll be left wanting if you woke up to this discussion and (thought) we're going to hear that we're reopening large sectors of our society. We are not prepared to do that today," said Newsom.

The governor instead announced a modest step toward normalcy: starting to schedule essential surgeries once again. The change is being done in coordination with Washington and Oregon and is effective immediately, he said.

REOPENING CA: Here's when researchers project California can start to lift restrictions

He also announced new COVID-19 testing sites and a massive statewide contact tracing initiative, both of which Newsom says are essential before lifting restrictions. (Read the details here.)

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniagavin newsomcoronavirus californiaeconomycoronavirusgovernmentcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Will movie theaters survive the COVID-19 pandemic? Local cinemas speak out
Coronavirus pushes US unemployment to highest since Depression
Newsom announces steps toward reopening, declines to give specific date
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
EXCLUSIVE: Fremont extending COVID-19 testing site for another week
Here's when researchers project California can reopen
'Better Bay Area: Project Thanks'
First responders honor Stanford health care workers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CHP sees 87% increase in tickets for speeding over 100 mph
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
IRS sends stimulus funds to wrong accounts, frustrating Americans
NFL Draft 2020: Where to watch and how it'll work as 'virtual' event
First responders honor Stanford health care workers
Coronavirus pushes US unemployment to highest since Depression
List: Top Bay Area college football prospects for NFL Draft
Show More
Lawsuit filed to stop economic relief for undocumented workers in CA
Will movie theaters survive the COVID-19 pandemic? Local cinemas speak out
Coronavirus updates: Nearly 70 more confirmed COVID-19 cases in SF
SJ woman believed to be nation's first COVID-19 death was healthy, family says
Sen. Elizabeth Warren's oldest brother dies of COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News