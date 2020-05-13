Coronavirus California

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Gavin Newsom gives update on COVID-19, wildfire season

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom's daily press conference on the coronavirus pandemic had a different theme - and a different backdrop - Wednesday afternoon.

From a fire station in El Dorado County, Newsom addressed another challenge California is facing: the threat of wildfires. After a dry winter, much of the state is experience drought conditions heading into peak fire season.

"Just this last week, 246 wildfires have occurred here in the state of California," Newsom said. "We just ran some numbers. From January to May 10 last year, we had 675 wildfires. From January to May 10 this year, we've had 1,130 wildfires."

RELATED: Newsom gives guidelines to reopen dine-in restaurants, malls, offices and more in CA

Newsom warned earlier this week the coronavirus pandemic has left the state with a multi-billion dollar budget deficit. In the revised state budget, which the governor plans to reveal Thursday, Newsom said he plans to dedicate more resources - not fewer - to fire safety and disaster preparedness.

The additional resources include a new Wildfire Safety Division at the Public Utilities Commission to oversee investor-owned utilities like PG&E, funding for Cal Fire to support surge staffing, 26 additional fire engines and more.

RELATED: Western States Pact jointly request $1 trillion from federal government, Gov. Gavin Newsom announces

The governor's comments come a day after he laid out new guidelines for reopening restaurants, malls and offices around the state. Though many are anxious reopen more businesses, only seven counties have been given the green light to open dine-in restaurants, shopping malls and schools.

