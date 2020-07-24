WATCH LIVE: Gov. Gavin Newsom to give California COVID-19 update

RELATED: Here's which CA counties can reopen schools, bars, indoor restaurants amid COVID-19 pandemic
Over the past several weeks, the governor has been announcing new restrictions on the state's reopening in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19. California saw a record-breaking number of new cases earlier this week.
Newsom has also been giving updates as new counties are added to the state's watch list, which now stands at 36 of California's 58 counties.
Counties that are on the watch list are not allowed to reopen K-12 schools. It's not clear if the same rules apply to higher education. Gov. Newsom said guidance for colleges and universities would be coming soon.
