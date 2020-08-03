Coronavirus California

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Gavin Newsom shares 'early good signs' in California COVID-19 trends

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom shared "early good signs" that things may be getting better in California amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is at 7,764, the governor said, which is down 21% from a week ago. Coronavirus-related hospitalizations are down 10% and ICU hospitalizations are down 5% over the past two weeks, Newsom added.

"Encouraging signs, but one week does not make the kind of trend that gives us confidence to generate headlines," the governor said.

RELATED: We're all making this mask-wearing mistake, according to Gov. Gavin Newsom's office

When asked what may be contributing to the apparent decline in transmission, whether it was more mask wearing or fewer gatherings, Newsom answered "all of the above." He added the mandatory sectoral closings - including bars and indoor restaurants statewide - have also had an impact.

"At the same time, we can quickly find ourselves back to where we were just a few weeks ago, a month ago - with significant increases - if we do not maintain our vigilance," Newsom said. "This virus is not going away. It's not just going to take Labor Day weekend off, it's not going to take Halloween off or the holidays off. Until we have quality therapeutics and until we have a vaccine, we are going to be living with this virus."

Gov. Newsom hadn't held a COVID-19 press conference since last Monday, when he announced a $52 million investment in fighting the virus in the Central Valley. Fresno, Tulare and Stanislaus counties have some of the highest coronavirus positivity rates in the state - though as of Monday, about 94% of the state's population is on the COVID-19 watch list.

WATCH LIST: 38 California counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
App users: For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

Newsom reiterated the Central Valley remains an area of top concern in the state, and said an addition $6.5 million in donations has been secured to help the region's most vulnerable populations.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

