WATCH LIVE: New COVID-19 cases in California rise 69% in 2 days, Gov. Gavin Newsom says

The governor shared the number of new COVID-19 cases in California: from 4,230 on Sunday, to 5,019 on Monday and 7,149 on Tuesday. That's a 69% increase in new cases in just two days.
That increase isn't just attributable to a rise in testing, the governor said. The positivity rate, or the percentage of those being tested that come back positive for COVID-19, has also gone up from 4.6% a week ago to 5.1%.
"Each decimal point is profoundly impactfu," Newsom said.
Even more serious is the trend when it comes to hospitalizations. The number of patients hospitalized with the virus has gone up 29% in just two weeks, from 3,177 to 4,095.
ICU hospitalizations are also on the rise: 18% in 14 days.
Even with that jump, Newsom emphasized hospitals around the state still have adequate capacity and more than 11,000 ventilators to treat the most sick patients.
