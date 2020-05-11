WATCH LIVE: San Francisco Mayor London Breed gives update on reopening businesses amid COVID-19 pandemic

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Mayor London Breed and city officials held a virtual briefing Monday afternoon to provide an update on the city's COVID-19 response efforts and reopening plansBreed expressed that the challenge is still here today as when we began the shelter-in-place order weeks ago, with 1,954 positive coronavirus cases and 35 deaths.The mayor said while she is "anxious to see the city open," but does not see the Governor Newsom's reopening guidelines applying to San Francisco, adding "we're still not in a place where we see a decline."Businesses such as florists, bookstores, record stores, music and art supply stores will open gradually for delivery and curbside pickup service starting on May 18."We are still in the midst of a pandemic," said Dr. Grant Colfax. He highlighted five guidelines for businesses to follow to reopen:1. Create a health and safety plan.2. Ensure face coverings and safe social distancing in the workplace.3. Provide proper cleaning materials such as hand washing stations, hand sanitizers and wipes.4. Protect customers by marking social distancing marks.5. Limit handling of produce by customers and ending all self service foods and drinks."Our recovery as a community depends on our ability to protect the most vulnerable," Colfax added.