WATCH LIVE: Make your own weather station on 'Super Science with Drew'

SAN FRANCSICO (KGO) -- ABC7 News is bringing you coverage of live events from public officials updating residents on the coronavirus pandemic.

Watch the live events above at their scheduled times, and click here to watch ABC7 News during regularly scheduled programming, listed below.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here.

WEDNESDAY LIVE SCHEDULE


4:30 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 News
9 a.m.: Learn from Home Live: Watch 'Super Science with Drew'
9:30 a.m.: State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond gives update on safely reopening schools
11 a.m.: ABC7 News
3 p.m.: ABC7's interactive newscast covering COVID-19 pandemic
4 p.m.-5:30 p.m.: ABC7 News
6 p.m.: ABC7 News
11 p.m.: ABC7 News
* Gov. Newsom does not have a daily briefing today

WEEKEND LIVE SCHEDULE:


5 a.m.-7 a.m.: ABC7 News
9 a.m.: ABC7 News
5 p.m.: ABC7 News
6 p.m.: ABC7 News
11 p.m.: ABC7 News

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.


