WATCH TODAY: California health secretary gives COVID-19 update

EMBED >More News Videos While nothing official is announced, we now know a California curfew is on the table. So, what would a curfew look like if it happens? And how effective is it?

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly is holding a press conference at 3 p.m. Thursday to give an update on the COVID-19 pandemic.The press conference was announced just a couple hours before the set briefing time and breaks from the traditional noon press conference time.On Monday, 40 counties were moved into more restrictive tiers as coronavirus cases continue to climb around the state.Gov. Newsom also said he and health officials were considering "the notion of a curfew" and were reviewing studies from across the country to determine if they're effective to mitigate spread.Since we last heard from Newsom and Ghaly Monday, COVID-19 cases have continued a steep climb in the state. More than 11,000 new cases were reported in California over the past 24 hours. Another 106 people have died as a result of the virus, bringing the state's death toll to 18,466.