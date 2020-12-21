Gov. Gavin Newsom will provide an update on COVID-19 as California continues to battle a surge in coronavirus cases ahead of another holiday weekend.
The governor will be holding the news conference remotely. He announced on Sunday that he and his family are quarantining after a member of his staff tested positive for the virus.
Last week, shipments of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine began arriving in California, and some healthcare workers across the state began receiving their shots.
The first phase of vaccinations (called Phase 1A) also includes residents at long-term care settings, which is a population of about 3 million people.
Phase 1B is a larger group of people, about 8 million Californians, and includes farmworkers, grocery workers and teachers. Who among those 8 million is next in line is actively being discussed by the state, the governor said.
Newsom said the arrival of the vaccine was a light at the end of the tunnel but also revealed the state has begun preparing for grim results of the virus.
California placed an order for 5,000 additional body bags and has 60 53-foot refrigerators on standby at hospitals around the state. The state saw a recording-breaking number of coronavirus deaths last week, with 379 Californians dying from COVID-19 on December 16.
Meanwhile, a good portion of the state remains under a regional stay at home order, as ICU capacities remain low. The San Joaquin Valley and Southern California have seen 0% ICU capacities for several days in a row.
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom provides update on COVID-19 ahead of holidays
