WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom to give update on COVID-19 in California

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to give an update on novel coronavirus in the state at noon Friday.Just this week, Newsom has announced a plan to eventually reopen the state , a massive expansion of unemployment benefits , additional paid sick leave for food workers, and a $125 million fund to help undocumented Californians who have lost work due to COVID-19.We'll be streaming Gov. Newsom's briefing at noon on abc7news.com Facebook and YouTube Newsom signed an executive order Thursday to grant two weeks of supplemental paid sick leave to California food workers who have been infected with COVID-19, exposed to the virus, or are otherwise ordered to quarantine and isolate."I heard a few grocery workers say this: 'We're called essential workers, but increasingly we feel like we are disposable.' I want you to know you're not disposable. You're essential and valued."There are more than 26,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide. See the latest numbers around the Bay Area here