WATCH TODAY: Gov. Gavin Newsom to give update on COVID-19 in California

Just this week, Newsom has announced a plan to eventually reopen the state, a massive expansion of unemployment benefits, additional paid sick leave for food workers, and a $125 million fund to help undocumented Californians who have lost work due to COVID-19.
Newsom signed an executive order Thursday to grant two weeks of supplemental paid sick leave to California food workers who have been infected with COVID-19, exposed to the virus, or are otherwise ordered to quarantine and isolate.
"I heard a few grocery workers say this: 'We're called essential workers, but increasingly we feel like we are disposable.' I want you to know you're not disposable. You're essential and valued."
There are more than 26,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide. See the latest numbers around the Bay Area here.
