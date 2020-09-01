WATCH TODAY: San Francisco Mayor London Breed to give update on coronavirus reopening timeline

We'll be streaming the press conference live at 11 a.m. here, on Facebook and YouTube. Check back to watch live.
Hair salons, barbershops and nail salons were allowed to open for outdoor services in the city Tuesday and gyms are set to be allowed to reopen outdoors next week.
However, San Francisco is technically allowed to reopen even more businesses for indoor operations if it chooses to do so. That's because it's classified as "red" or "substantial" COVID-19 transmission in Gov. Gavin Newsom's new four-tier, color coded reopening system.
As a "red" county, San Francisco could reopen indoor hair salons, barbershops, nail salons, other personal care services like body waxing or facials, as well as movie theaters, gyms, indoor restaurants, malls and places of worship at limited capacity.
But Mayor Breed said Monday she doesn't want to move too quickly toward reopening and then be forced to pull back if COVID-19 cases spike.
"A month ago... it was one of the worst days of my life to have to go out there and tell businesses one thing and then tell them something else. Because I know financially, what that means to their livelihood," Breed said.
Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
