Coronavirus California

WATCH TOMORROW: Gov. Newsom to announce plan to reopen California amid coronavirus pandemic

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California's Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to release a detailed plan for easing social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday at 12 p.m. The shared vision for reopening the state was developed with governors from Oregon and Washington.

RELATED: Coronavirus herd immunity in California? Dr. Patel explains why there is no evidence to back that theory

While each state is building a state-specific plan, the three states have agreed to a framework that focuses on them working together, putting their residents' health first, and letting science guide decisions.

