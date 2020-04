WATCH TOMORROW: Gov. Newsom to announce plan to reopen California amid coronavirus pandemic

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- California's Governor Gavin Newsom is expected to release a detailed plan for easing social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday at 12 p.m. The shared vision for reopening the state was developed with governors from Oregon and Washington.While each state is building a state-specific plan, the three states have agreed to a framework that focuses on them working together, putting their residents' health first, and letting science guide decisions.ABC7 News will be streaming the briefing live on abc7news.com , the ABC7 News app , the ABC7 Facebook page ABC7 YouTube page , Fire TV and Android TV.