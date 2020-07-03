Coronavirus California

'We opened the floodgate': Doctor explains why California COVID-19 cases keep going up

By Alix Martichoux
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- When Dr. Alok Patel looks at where things started to turn south in California's fight against the coronavirus, he naturally starts thinking about the state's broad reopening.

But it's not the fact that businesses reopened that was the problem, it's how people reacted, the ABC7 News contributor said.

'MIRACLE IS OVER': UCSF doctor explains what went wrong in California's fight against COVID-19

"Once restrictions lifted a little bit, people all of a sudden took this small freedom and started having these massive parties," Patel told ABC7's Dan Ashley.

Patel likened people's reaction to going to the grocery store, seeing the option to try a free sample, and instead taking the whole plate.

"People had so much quarantine fatigue and were so tired of sheltering in place, they just ran with it," he said. "We literally just opened the floodgate and let the virus do what it wants to do. The virus wants to find ways to have person-to-person transmission so it can proliferate once again and that's exactly what it did.

WATCH LIST: Counties where COVID-19 is getting worse

"This is why contact tracers have linked so many clusters to bars, restaurants, parties and gatherings that really should not be happening right now."

Patel fears that if people don't heed officials' warning to continue social distancing, stay home as much as possible and wear face coverings, the state may be forced to return to more extreme shelter-in-place orders. Earlier this week, Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered bars, indoor restaurants, movie theaters and other businesses to close in most of California.

Watch Dr. Patel's full interview in the video player above.

If you have a question or comment about the coronavirus pandemic, submit yours via the form below or here.

Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniasocial distancingcoronavirus californiacoronavirusshelter in placestay at home ordercovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
Getting Answers Live at 3 p.m.: ABC7 News special coverage of Bay Area events
COVID-19 update: Health officials confirm over 2,000 cases for 5th day in a row
COVID-19 numbers show CA's fall from grace since May
Coronavirus updates: Pacifica, Half Moon Bay beaches closed for holiday weekend
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4th of July: What's allowed and what's not in CA
California reopening: Here's what's open, closed in Bay Area
Bay Area county dropped from CA watch list
LULAC urges Latinas not to join the military right now
MLB cancels All-Star Game for first time since 1945
COVID-19 numbers show CA's fall from grace since May
Coronavirus updates: Pacifica, Half Moon Bay beaches closed for holiday weekend
Show More
Coronavirus pandemic: Timeline of major moments
Northern CA councilman wants to remove 'police' from police department's name
Washington Redskins no more? NFL team reviewing name
Mountain lion killed on Hwy 1 is the cat recently captured in SF, officials say
Gruesome details show how soldier may have been killed
More TOP STORIES News