Weight Watchers app geared towards kids sparks debate

A new Weight Watchers app geared specifically towards kids as young as 8 is stirring some controversy.

Kurbo is the app specifically designed to change kids eating habits and provide results.

It uses a traffic light system - red, yellow and green - to help kids make better decisions about food.

On its website, Kurbo touts success stories, like 15-year-old Manny who lost 46 pounds and Sami, who says she lost 11 pounds.

"Kurbo has changed what we are cooking for dinner," said Sami's mom.

"I'm eating a veggie a day now and drinking more water," said 8-year-old Vanessa. She's also reduced her body mass index by 11 percent.

Of course, this is getting a lot of push back from nutritionists who don't agree with the traffic light rating system on food, which rates chicken without skim as a yellow light and possible danger food.

There are also commenters who fear this app could lead to difficult relationships with food and eating disorders at an early age.

Weight Watchers says Kurbo is "an evidence-based weight management program based on research.".
