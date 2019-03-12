bay area life

Wellness ways for better days

Featuring exceptional recommendations ranging from food, fitness, skincare, wellness, and more, The What List is your source for all things awesome!

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Featuring exceptional recommendations ranging from food, fitness, skincare, wellness, and more, The What List is your source for all things awesome!

Best friends, Gina Pell and Amy Parker created this entertaining weekly newsletter as a way to share their incredible finds, including helpful products, fun destinations, and inspiring people.

Delivered to your inbox every Wednesday, The What List is a must-read for women throughout the Bay Area and beyond!

Sign up for weekly emails to gain access to lists and updates on The What Summit 2019.

During last year's summit, 300 women gathered for a day of conversation and connection featuring empowering keynote speakers, including Debra Messing. Don't miss your chance to attend this year's event!



Join The What Women Facebook group to converse and connect with a global community of women sharing friendship, wisdom, and inspiration.

Click here for more information on The What.

Check out The What on Facebook.
