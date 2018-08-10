What Really Matters: Swimming in Chemical Soup

The massive $250 million Monsanto verdict in San Francisco on Friday raises some important questions and concerns about the number and nature of the chemicals we are exposed to every day.The human body is remarkably resilient and can fend off many microscopic threats. But, in combination, the hundreds of chemicals we are exposed to daily can perhaps prove too much in many cases.It is staggering when you become aware of just how many chemicals are used in almost every single thing that we eat, drink, wear and use around the house.