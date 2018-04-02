AUTISM

Light it Up Blue for World Autism Awareness Day 2018: What you need to know

EMBED </>More Videos

On April 2, members of the autism community will don blue in honor of World Autism Awareness Day. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

On April 2, the world will turn blue in honor of World Autism Awareness Day.

It's all part of Light it Up Blue, a campaign spearheaded by the autism community that aims to foster understanding and acceptance for those with autism. Supporters are encouraged to wear blue clothing and post to social media using the hashtag #LightItUpBlue to raise awareness.

In addition, landmarks around the world will turn blue in support of the cause. Niagara Falls, the United Nations, the Empire State Building, the White House and state government buildings are just a few of the landmarks to glow blue on April 2 in years past.

On World Autism Awareness Day and throughout April, which is Autism Awareness Month, local organizations hold a variety of events and educational activities to help the public learn more about autism spectrum disorder, which impacts 1 percent of the world population.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
healthautismchildrenu.s. & worldcommunity
AUTISM
Study: No link between vaccinations and developmental issues
Teen with autism shares sweet moment with store worker
Hundreds of bikers help celebrate birthday of 10-year-old with autism
Bay Area woman charged with abandoning son at LA's Union Station
Mother arrested after child abandoned at Union Station, police say
More autism
HEALTH & FITNESS
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Job offer rescinded after woman tested positive for cannabis, only used pot lip balm
Drake visits young heart patient in Chicago after she posts 'Kiki Challenge' video
Mosquitoes, dead birds test positive for West Nile Virus in East Bay
Safe injection sites remain hot debate in SF
More Health & Fitness
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Authorities: Mollie Tibbetts killed by Mexican in US illegally
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News