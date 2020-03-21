Coronavirus with asthma: What the CDC says you should know if you have asthma during COVID-19 pandemic

The CDC put out guidelines for those with the respiratory condition based on what is currently known about the spread and severity of the new virus.
COVID-19 can affect the respiratory tract, or nose, throat and lungs. The virus can cause an asthma attack, and possibly lead to pneumonia and acute respiratory disease.
The best way to prevent serious illness is to avoid being exposed to the virus, but those with asthma should also clean their hands often, stay home as much as possible, stay away from those who might be sick and avoid sharing personal household items like cups and towels. They should also clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
CDC officials said asthma medication should be taken exactly as prescribed, and those with asthma should ask their doctors about creating an emergency supply of prescription medication in case they have to stay at home for an extended amount of time.