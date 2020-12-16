data journalism

When can you get the COVID-19 vaccine? Find out where you are in line

Many states are prioritizing groups like frontline workers and people in nursing homes for COVID-19 vaccination. See where you are in line.
By Grace Manthey, Jonathan Fagg and Adriana Aguilar
LOS ANGELES -- The FDA is starting to approve COVID-19 vaccines and the first ones are being delivered to health care providers across the country and administered this week.

Most people won't be able to get it right away. For example, states are prioritizing groups like frontline workers and people in nursing homes in the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine.

EMBED More News Videos

Where are you in line for the vaccine? See for yourself!



Answer the questions below to find out how many people in your area may get the vaccine before you. Population estimates are based on data from the Vaccine Allocation Planner tool developed by Ariadne Labs and the Surgo Foundation.

Please note that prioritization may vary by state and this interactive is meant to give an estimate. You may fall into a different category based on special circumstances or different requirements in your state. The priority groups used here were determined by a special committee of the National Academies of Sciences to offer guidance to the federal and state governments.


Interactive not displaying correctly? Click here to open in a new window.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessvaccinesdata journalismcoronaviruscovid 19 vaccineu.s. & worldcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DATA JOURNALISM
2nd stimulus checks: Calculate how much you could get
Looking for a Bay Area food pantry? See our interactive map
Companies Newsom founded get nearly $3M in fed funding, data shows
Attending a gathering? Assess your COVID risk here
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Millions of Californians may lose week of unemployment benefits
These 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
Why younger Latinos are contracting COVID-19 in Sonoma Co.
Virtual New Year's Eve parties selling for more than $2K
Woman falsely accuses Black teen of stealing phone in NYC
FTC warns of scams ahead of 2nd round of stimulus checks
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits Croatia; 1 child dead
Show More
Ceiling fans sold at Home Depot recalled after blades detach, hit people
Fate of Trump's $2K checks rests with GOP-led Senate
Auto shop owner speaks out on controversial COVID-19 promotion
COVID-19 updates: Pop-up testing site opens in Palo Alto today
1A, 1B and 1C: CA's vaccine phases explained
More TOP STORIES News