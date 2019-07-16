feel good

Woman accidentally breaks 'cancer-free' bell in excitement over defeat of breast cancer

TEXAS -- It's a significant moment for anyone to 'ring the bell' as they finish treatment for cancer, but this may be the most excited reaction yet.

In the video above, Darla Jaye was so excited to finish her last round of radiation for breast cancer at Harris Health Systems that she literally broke the bell.

She said "I looked forward to this day since February."
