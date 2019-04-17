Health & Fitness

Your pollen allergies could hit overdrive this week

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Let's talk about the pollen! If you suffer from pollen allergies your symptoms may continue for the rest of the week.

ABC7 News Meteorologist Mike Nicco says pollen counts are increasing across the Bay Area.

"If you've been sneezing and having to take your medicine -- keep it handy because you're going to need it for at least the next couple of days," said Nicco.

RELATED: Bay Area about to experience worst allergy season in a decade

Most of the pollens that cause allergic reactions come from trees, weeds and grasses, according to Nicco.

"For Tuesday, it's the trees that are the big ones," said Nicco. "Grass and weeds are also starting to creep up."

Nicco's pollen forecast shows mold is going to continue to recede as we get deeper into the dry season.

"I don't have good news moving forward, as temperatures reach the 70s and 80s the pollen is going to ramp up," said Nicco. "Tree pollen will remain high while everything else will be moderate."

Check out the latest AccuWeather forecast.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesssan franciscooaklandsan josepollenbay areaforecast
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News